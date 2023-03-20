Bryson Tiller has been lingering. Since the October 2020 arrival of Anniversary, Tiller’s most recent studio album, fans have gotten pieces of him — alongside Diddy on “Gotta Move On” or with fellow Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on stage last year — but Tiller is ready to return in full force.

In September 2022, Tiller breached a return to his solo limelight by dropping “Outside.” He’s diving headfirst today, March 20, with the announcement of his headlining Back And I’m Better Tour with special guest DJ Nitrane.

“It’s simple, we back!” Tiller wrote on Instagram. “Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring. Time really does fly… See y’all soon!”

Per press release, Tiller’s Back And I’m Better Tour will mark his first US tour in six years and hit “intimate theaters” across 25 US cities. The first batch of tickets will be available via the Live Nation presale on Wednesday, March 22. The general public sale is scheduled to begin Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tiller’s warm-up will come on April 11 as a special guest for Nav’s Never Sleep Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Below, see the official Back And I’m Better Tour poster and all of the dates.

05/04 — San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues San Diego

05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends Festival

05/08 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago

05/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

05/17 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

05/18 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

05/20 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

05/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/23 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/25 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

05/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

05/28 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

05/29 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

05/31 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

06/01 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

06/04 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market