Bryson Tiller has been lingering. Since the October 2020 arrival of Anniversary, Tiller’s most recent studio album, fans have gotten pieces of him — alongside Diddy on “Gotta Move On” or with fellow Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on stage last year — but Tiller is ready to return in full force.
In September 2022, Tiller breached a return to his solo limelight by dropping “Outside.” He’s diving headfirst today, March 20, with the announcement of his headlining Back And I’m Better Tour with special guest DJ Nitrane.
“It’s simple, we back!” Tiller wrote on Instagram. “Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring. Time really does fly… See y’all soon!”
Per press release, Tiller’s Back And I’m Better Tour will mark his first US tour in six years and hit “intimate theaters” across 25 US cities. The first batch of tickets will be available via the Live Nation presale on Wednesday, March 22. The general public sale is scheduled to begin Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time.
All ticket information can be found here.
Tiller’s warm-up will come on April 11 as a special guest for Nav’s Never Sleep Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Below, see the official Back And I’m Better Tour poster and all of the dates.
05/04 — San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues San Diego
05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Lovers & Friends Festival
05/08 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago
05/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
05/17 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
05/18 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
05/20 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
05/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/23 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/25 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
05/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
05/28 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
05/29 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
05/31 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
06/01 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
06/04 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market