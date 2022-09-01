Bryson Tiller Announces His New Single Is Coming Next Week

Bryson Tiller is a man of few words and generally stays out of the way. Thus, when he speaks, it causes a huge commotion among fans who are always craving new sounds from him. The Trapsoul artist appears to be gearing up for the next era of his career as Thursday (September 1) he announced that his new single will be coming next week on September 8.

In a brief Instagram reel with a sunny background, the Louisville artist greeted the fans before announcing the first single for his forthcoming album. As for the album itself, he claims that “we’ll talk about that later” which leaves things up in the air as to whether it will come out in 2022, but he did say he has been waiting for a long time for it to come out.

Regardless, it is an exciting time for his fans as he hasn’t released a traditional project since 2020’s Anniversary, though he did exude the holiday spirit in 2021 with A Different Christmas featuring Justin Bieber, Kiana Lede, and more. As for 2022, Tiller has only handed out sparse features such as joining Diddy on the June record “Gotta Move On” and Joel Curry and David Guetta on “What Would You Do?” Otherwise, the 29-year-old can be found on Twitch streaming himself playing Apex Legends or traveling the world with his family.

