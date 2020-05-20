Dreamville’s ‘Don’t Hit Me Right Now’ Video Stars Bas, Cozz, Buddy, Guapdad4000, And Yung Baby Tate

Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III is over a year old at this point, but that isn’t stopping the label from continuing to support it with new videos. The latest, “Don’t Hit Me Right Now,” only features two members of the label proper, Queens rapper Bas and Inglewood’s own Cozz, while highlighting a bunch of the talent that was on display during the legendary Atlanta recording session, including Compton’s Buddy, The Bay Area’s Guapdad4000, and Decatur’s Yung Baby Tate.

Directed by Tyler Sobel-Mason, the video does away with gimmicks and storylines for a straightforward take on the posse cut, shot from either extremely low or extremely high angles as the collected artists rap straight into the camera. The frame also plays with perspective by using zooms and other in-camera tricks to heighten the feeling of dynamism as the rappers riff on the topic of ignoring calls in favor of hard work.

“Don’t Hit Me Right Now” is the third video from the album after Cozz, Reason, and Childish Major’s “Lambo Truck” and Ari Lennox’s “Bussit,” while it’s also the first video from the deluxe “Director’s Cut” of the album that dropped earlier this year.

Watch Dreamville’s “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” video above.