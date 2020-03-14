Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III was by far one of the best moments of 2019. The album offered one of the biggest collaborations in music, with over 100 artists and producers invited to the sessions over the course of ten days. The result was over 140 recorded songs, which was later cut down to the 18 presented on last year’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Earlier this year, Dreamville shared the album’s deluxe version, featuring an additional 12 new songs.

Seven months after its release, Revenge of the Dreamers III has finally gone platinum — and according to Variety, that’s a first for a number of the artists. Fifteen of the album’s collaborators — JID, Earthgang, Lute, Guapdad 4000, Buddy, Mez, Young Nudy, Jace, Reese LaFlare, Yung Baby Tate, Baby Rose, Mereba, Cozz, Omen, and Dreezy — each received their very first platinum plaque.

Variety also reached out to a number of the names above for their comments on their first platinum plaque. Guapdad 4000 called it was a “defining moment for me, something I’ve always wished and hoped for” while Earthgang said, “This one is for the real fans.” Lute shared a funny reaction saying, “Oh sh*t mama, I’m Platinum.” JID also shared his reaction saying, “Thanks for the fans’ support. It feels good to be on a project that will go down in history.”

The news arrived after Dreamville was forced to postpone its annual Dreamville Festival in response to COVID-19.

