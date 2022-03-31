If there’s one thing that people love about the city of New Orleans, it’s the unique and eccentric culture – from the music to art to food and beyond. So what better place than NOLA to hold a festival like BUKU Music + Art Project: the perfect spring break stop for lovers of hip-hop and electronic music.

BUKU (celebrating ten years!) returned to New Orleans this past weekend after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic. This year’s music acts included Uproxx favorites like Tyler The Creator (who absolutely crushed it), Tame Impala, and Baby Keem. Also on the bill were a range of popular DJs like Rezz and Alison Wonderland, as well as amazing local talent like rapper Stone Cold Jzzle and group GLBL WRMNG.

BUKU prides itself on a “festival experience that proudly reflects the progressive, artistic, and diverse subculture of New Orleans.” Beyond the music, there were art installations throughout the grounds, pop-up breakdancing and dance krewes, live graffiti art, and more.

All the action took place on the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District and was aided by perfect 75-degree sunny weather. Shoutout to the festival gods for looking out. Check out photos and videos of the festival below.

who dat boy? HE DAT BOY ⚜️🔥 @tylerthecreator pic.twitter.com/TMCIK979Qm — BUKU Music + Art Project (@thebukuproject) March 27, 2022

it was definitely one to remember ♥️🖤 pic.twitter.com/IdvSoMIJOe — paprika spice (@theburgerbitch) March 28, 2022