Tyler The Creator Makes A Stern Request To People Who Attend His Shows

After a strong 2021 year that was led by the release of his chart-topping sixth album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler The Creator is keeping the energy alive in 2022. He’s currently on tour in support of the album and he brought a talented roster of artists on the road with him. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown have all joined Tyler for the string of shows that kicked off in mid-February and is set to continue until April 8. So far, things have been going well on tour, but Tyler has one pet peeve with fans and he took to Twitter to make a stern request to them.

stop throwing your shit on stage, i dont want it, now mid show i gotta move it, whats the logic fucking stop thanks b — T (@tylerthecreator) March 29, 2022

In a tweet, Tyler wrote, “Stop throwing your sh*t on stage, i dont want it, now mid show i gotta move it, whats the logic f*cking stop thanks b.” After sharing the tweet, Tyler reposted a video from the fan where it shows him being forced to stop a show after an object was thrown on stage. “I don’t understand the logic of throwing your sh*t up here,” Tyler said. “Not only for safety reasons, but bro I don’t want it. I’m not even being funny, every show someone throws something up here and I don’t understand the logic. Then if I slip and break my foot, stop throwing your f*cking sh*t up here, bro!”

Please stop dawg.

Please https://t.co/HjmTl27tXC — baby keem (@babykeem) March 29, 2022

Baby Keem later replied to Tyler’s tweet in agreeance, writing, “Please stop dawg. Please.”

You can view Tyler’s tweet and video from his concert above.