For a festival that dubs itself as “boutique,” Buku Music + Art Project has some pretty heavy-hitting names on its newly announced 10th-anniversary lineup. After a three-year hiatus, the New Orleans festival will be back along the banks of the Mississippi River in the Lower Garden District near the imposing defunct Market Street Power Plant from March 25th – 26th. So, about that lineup…

Tyler The Creator and Tame Impala are titanic headliners at the top of this one, but it doesn’t stop there. Arena-rockers Glass Animals and Colombian-American pop superstar Kali Uchis are joining them on the bill along with surging rappers Tierra Whack, Trippie Redd, and Baby Keem. There’s also a concerted effort to reflect electronic music and artists like Porter Robinson, Allison Wonderland, Lane 8, and Rezz lead a formidable slate. There’s also a focus on local New Orleans artists too from the hip-hop of Glbl Wrmng (who put out 0ne of our best sleeper albums of 2021), Neno Calvin, and 504icygrl, to the dubstep of Tvboo and sfam.

Buku prides itself on a “festival experience that proudly reflects the progressive, artistic, and diverse subculture of New Orleans.” The lineup is just one aspect of an event that features indoor and outdoor stages, art installations, pop-up breakdancing, live graffiti art, etc… Buku also partners with the Take Action project (TAP) to use the fest’s platform “to elevate awareness around issues of various social & environmental justice issues.” TAP and the music education nonprofit Upbeat Academy will receive a portion of proceeds from all tickets sales.

Buku Music + Art Project is from 03/25/2022 – 03/26/2022. Presale tickets go on sale 12/17/2021 and registration has begun here. Buku’s general on-sale begins on 12/20/2021 at the same link.