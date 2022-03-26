Since he released his 2017 album DAMN., there’s no one that Kendrick Lamar has worked with more than Baby Keem. The two artists, who are also cousins, worked together on “Family Ties,” “Range Brothers,” and “Vent” from Keem’s 2021 album The Melodic Blue. Keem also joined PgLang, the creative agency that Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launched in 2020. Keeping all that in mind, there’s a pretty good chance that we’ll receive more collaborations between Kendrick and Baby Keem. What they’ll be remains to be seen, but during a recent interview, Keem was asked about the possibility of a joint album between them.

“That’s a good question. It’s like it’s 50-50,” Keem said during an interview with Grammy.com. “It could happen and it couldn’t, I don’t know. It just really depends on a lot of factors that I don’t have control over. So, it’s just what the world wants. The world wants it, then it can have it.”

Even if Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem get to work on a joint album, it won’t arrive until Kendrick at least releases his upcoming fifth album. The untitled project is set to be his last project with Top Dawg Entertainment, a label he’s been signed to since 2004. Few details have been shared about the project, but it seems like it will arrive just in time for the summer as Kendrick is set to headline Glastonbury, Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, and Italy’s Ippodromo SNAI San Siro in the next few months.

You can read Keem’s full interview with Grammy.com here.