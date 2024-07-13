The new generation of rap fans’ go-to Houston representative is Megan Thee Stallion. But long before the H-town hottie was a household name, Bun B held it down for the cultural capital of the South. The “In My Trunk” rapper and mogul continues to serve his city.

Yesterday (July 12), Bun B and his restaurant Trill Burgers teamed up with grocery chain Kroger gave away 500 burgers to Houston residents impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Despite the wide net power outages, Bun B and dozens of volunteers were able to prepare and disturb the hot meal at Bethel’s Family Church.

Users online praised Bun B and his teams’ efforts to aid in the city’s recovery efforts.

“He puts the ‘Human’ in humanitarian!! Need more like him,” penned one user.

“The epitome of what a businessman should look like. The marketing is top tier, and he cares for the community because he views himself as part of the community… and them burgers GOOD lol 👏🏽 👏🏽,” wrote another.

“Texans taking care of each other,” chimed another.

“Bless them. Way to go, Texas. Take care of your own citizens first,” added another.

Today (July 13), Bun B is back at it. This afternoon Trill Burgers will give out 713 burgers and 713 bottles of water at Houston Galleria, thanks to the continued support of Kroger, and new donors Levi’s and Lone Star Tents & Events.