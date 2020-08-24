Bun B Speaks Out In Support Of Fellow Texas Native Megan Thee Stallion

In the wake of Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting, a sentiment has emerged on social media criticizing recording artists — particularly male rappers — for a lack of support for the “Savage” superstar. While there have been some who shouted her out or sent messages of encouragement, fans perceived an overwhelming silence, with male artists seemingly refusing to condemn Tory Lanez, the man Megan accuses of shooting her in the back of both feet.

However, there’s one prominent exception to this narrative, someone who Megan herself looks up to as an OG of her native Houston. Bun B, who held an hour long Instagram Live session over the weekend with fans, took time out to express solidarity with Meg and to call out Tory Lanez. He took on a guardian tone during as he spoke, reminding fans that Meg went through a lot even before being shot and deserves to have someone in her corner.

She ain’t got her momma no more, her momma is gone,” he said. “Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would have protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez is some ho ass sh*t. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of ’em, man. F*ck all that, though. F*ck all that.”

Bun expressed a wish for Tory to “get help” if his behavior was the result of substance abuse, but remained adamant that the behavior of Tory — and of observers who turned the incident into fodder for jokes — was unacceptable. “But nobody is talking about it because it’s a Black woman,” he said. “And y’all can say what y’all want. That’s just what it is.”

