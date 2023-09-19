Houston, Texas is the birthplace of many a music icon — Beyoncé, Paul Wall, Travis Scott, and Bun B all hail from the largest city in the Lone Star State. So when one of those legends decides to launch something in H-Town, it’s sure to make some noise. Still, few could have predicted the buzz when the UGK’s Trill OG himself opened his new burger concept, Trill Burgers, in June after a few years of popping up at festivals around the country.

Drake has been to Bun’s new joint. So has Shaq. E-40, Luda, and Tyson have all dropped by. So it’s no wonder that locals and tourists alike are ready to brave the line, which often wraps around the storefront.

Thankfully, that snaking line moves quickly and efficiently. Upon entry, diners are greeted with a thumping mix of dirty south hip-hop from the likes of Outkast, Paul Wall, Gucci Mane, and of course, UGK. The walls are graffitied with paintings of Bun, as well as his late bandmate Pimp C. Bun has always been the holder of Pimp’s legacy and the decor underscores their brotherhood.

Trill boasts a simple menu of their standard “OG Burger” — a smash burger with two patties, two slices of American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, and a signature sauce. Diners can also order the triple OG burger, a vegan OG burger made with Impossible Foods patties, and a triple vegan OG burger. It’s In-n-Out-level sparse without the secret menu — a strategic decision to make sure quality control is kept on lock.

Good Morning America recently named Trill Burgers the best burger in the nation. It was also a hit at this year’s Coachella. So naturally the Uproxx crew had to pay a visit.