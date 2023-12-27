Are Chloe Bailey And Tyga Dating?

According to TMZ, “The two music stars were spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in WeHo Tuesday night for a sweet meetup … Tyg’s carrying 2 bags of candy as he headed to his car. Chloe was all smiles — likely anticipating the treats ahead — as she slid into the front passenger seat of T-Raww’s whip before they jetted off into the moonlight.”

It goes without saying: Chlöe and Tyga (allegedly, seemingly, reportedly) casually hanging out once does not mean they are dating. But, for the sake of answering the proposed question, this feels like a solid “well, maybe, I guess.”

Tyga was most recently publicly involved in an on-and-off again relationship with Avril Lavigne. On October 13, People exclusively confirmed that they were “totally done,” citing an anonymous source.

Meanwhile, around the release of In Pieces, rumors swirled around a possible romance between Chlöe and Quavo, her co-star in the Peacock musical comedy Praise This. She was asked about it by Latto and Cosmopolitan, and while she was playfully ambiguous about it with Latto, she put all speculation to bed with Cosmopolitan, as excerpted below.