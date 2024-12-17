Based on Chlöe’s recent visit to Nigeria, fans believe her new boo is none other than the African Giant himself, Burna Boy . Continue below for more information.

On Uproxx cover star Chlöe’s sophomore album Trouble In Paradise , she boasted about being temporarily single. According to rumors, the “ Boy Bye ” singer has lived up to the cocky declaration and could officially be off of the market.

Are Burna Boy And Chlöe Dating?

In footage uploaded online, Chlöe and Burna Boy were spotted out enjoying the best of what Nigeria’s nightlife had to offer. However, upon further inspection of the video (viewable here), the pair teeter the thin line of PDA (public display of affection). At one point, the musicians held hands as they made their way into Club DNA Lagos. While in the venue, Chlöe even locked arms with Burna Boy in their private section.

Although neither have addressed the online speculation, given the massive bouquet arrangement Chlöe lugged at the airport upon her arrival and as she departed the Lagos hot spot supporters believe something is brewing. However, it is hard to ignore the explosive track-for-track diss battle fellow musicians Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom were in enthralled in at the top of the year over Burna Boy.

Chlöe’s love mittens aren’t clean. Fans attempted to link her to entanglements with Quavo and Tyga.

Could Chlöe and Burna Boy’s rendezvous be a teaser for a collaboration to come? Yes, just think back to the time leading up to her track with Gunna. Or is this the blossoming of 2025’s music “it couple?” This is also a possibility. For now, it is best to air on the side of caution. Burna Boy and Chlöe aren’t officially dating until an undeniable confirmation is released.