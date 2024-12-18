Music

Burna Boy Flaunts His Exorbitant Wealth On The Cocky New Single ‘Bundle By Bundle’

Rappers Lil Baby and Central Cee flexed their financial might on the record, “Band4Band.” But for the African Giant, Burna Boy, his wealth has a different weight. On the international superstar’s new single, “Bundle By Bundle,” Burna Boy shows that there are micro levels even within the same socioeconomic tier.

“When it comes to class, I be teacher / Chop this life e no chop you my n***** / Half a million dollars when I smile for the picture / That’s why I don’t put no ice in my liquor / Cause when we throw the money / We dey throw am bundle by bundle,” melodically raps Burna.

Rhythmically, “Bundle By Bundle” is yet another display of Burna Boy’s irresistible dance tunes. But stylistically, the record is a step back from his era of Afrofusion and R&B blends (such as “Last Last” and “Sittin’ On Top Of The World“). With “Bundle By Bundle” serving as a taste of what’s to come on Burna Boy’s forthcoming eighth studio album, No Signs Of Weakness, the anticipation counties to build.

Who knows maybe there is a collaboration with Burna Boy’s rumored girlfriend, Uproxx cover star Chlöe on the upcoming release.

Listen to Burna Boy’s new song “Bundle By Bundle” above.

