Rappers Lil Baby and Central Cee flexed their financial might on the record, “Band4Band.” But for the African Giant, Burna Boy, his wealth has a different weight. On the international superstar’s new single, “Bundle By Bundle,” Burna Boy shows that there are micro levels even within the same socioeconomic tier.

“When it comes to class, I be teacher / Chop this life e no chop you my n***** / Half a million dollars when I smile for the picture / That’s why I don’t put no ice in my liquor / Cause when we throw the money / We dey throw am bundle by bundle,” melodically raps Burna.

Rhythmically, “Bundle By Bundle” is yet another display of Burna Boy’s irresistible dance tunes. But stylistically, the record is a step back from his era of Afrofusion and R&B blends (such as “Last Last” and “Sittin’ On Top Of The World“). With “Bundle By Bundle” serving as a taste of what’s to come on Burna Boy’s forthcoming eighth studio album, No Signs Of Weakness, the anticipation counties to build.

Who knows maybe there is a collaboration with Burna Boy’s rumored girlfriend, Uproxx cover star Chlöe on the upcoming release.

Listen to Burna Boy’s new song “Bundle By Bundle” above.