Burna Boy is a masterful live performer. The “Rollercoaster” musician has had a ton of experience molding his skills, including the NBA All-Star Game Halftime show, Dreamville Fest, Afro Nation, and Coachella. Across the international music star’s discography, he displays the infectious nature of Afrofusion music, pulling inspiration from across the diaspora.

Weaving together his native languages, Yoruba (primarily spoken across West Africa) and English, Burna Boy has amassed a cult-like following. Unfortunately, it seems like his multi-language smash songs aren’t as easily translated when it comes to American Sign Language. But, just as Coachella prides itself on having a lineup of diverse musical acts, the event has also worked to ensure it is just as inclusive for the hard-of-hearing communities.

Festivalgoers felt that the interpreter for Burna Boy’s performance delivered the vibe of his music but not the lyrics. In a video uploaded to social media of the interpreter, fans commended the interpreter on his impeccable dance moves but laughed about him not quite getting the words correctly.

Burna boy's American sign language interpreter during his Coachella weekend 2 performance 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTQqvqr2Of — Solo Bankole 🛸🇳🇬🇨🇦ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@solobankole23) April 23, 2023

Burna Boy’s interpreter wasn’t the only professional working at Coachella that fans felt nailed the featured entertainer’s vibe. Blackpink, Doechii, Kali Uchis, GloRilla, and Bakar’s interpreters all received love on social media.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rnbgirlies/video/7223861506893417770?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7170811220282115630

https://www.tiktok.com/@anaesparzac_/video/7222744175089945898?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7170811220282115630

In February, Rihanna’s Superbowl ASL performer Justina Miles went viral for her epic signing of the pop star’s songs.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.