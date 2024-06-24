For going on ten years, Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has been the premiere festival in Los Angeles — if not the entire United States. And this year, Tyler plans on making his festival the biggest and best one yet to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Kicking off in September 2012, the festival had to be postponed in 2020 and 2021, but returned in 2023, with Tyler remarking during his headlining set how proud he was that he was able to reboot the festival in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic (and calling out fans for booing Drake at the last one, something they could probably get away with at this point).

Camp Flog Gnaw returns on November 16th & 17th, once again at Dodger Stadium in Los Angles; tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 28th, with advance ticket sales beginning Thursday, June 27th.

General admission to both Saturday and Sunday will be $345 + fees, while VIP passes will be $625 + fees. Super VIP passes are $1,695 + fees. You can register for passes and find more info at CampFlogGnaw.com. The lineup will be announced at a later date, but could include anything from hip-hop to K-pop based on prior year’s rosters. Last year, the festival was headlined by SZA and Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem as The Hillbillies, with performances from Kali Uchis, Fuerza Regida, Willow, Ice Spice, Teezo Touchdown, and more.