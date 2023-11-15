Now You Can Watch Tyler The Creator’s Full 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Set, From Claw Crane To Flamethrower

If you were unable to attend the 2023 edition of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and for some reason also missed the Amazon Music live stream of Tyler The Creator’s epic set, have no fear. The full set is now available to watch on YouTube, from its claw crane opening to watching T charge around onstage firing a handheld flamethrower with a maniacal gleam in his eye. Clocking it at around an hour and three minutes long, the set encompasses tracks from across his catalog, from “Yonkers” to “Wusyaname,” including his “Lumberjack” call out to fans for booing Drake at the last Flog Gnaw festival.

One of the set’s other highlights is Tyler telling his fans that he won’t be playing any new music. “Y’all wanted new music?” he teased. “Aw aw, and I wanted a father, but you don’t get everything. So, I’m gonna go through my catalog instead, and you pieces of sh*t are gonna sing along.” Later in the set, though, he addressed one of the elephants in the room, saying, “COVID f*cked us!” and thanking fans for returning to Camp Flog Gnaw despite the time away. Although it isn’t captured in the video above, it seems like no one had more fun at Flog Gnaw than Tyler himself, as he joined Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar onstage and jumped around in the photo pit at Clipse’s set, proving himself as much a fan as anyone else.

You can watch Tyler The Creator’s full set above.