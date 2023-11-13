Tyler The Creator Kept Receipts, Calling Out His Camp Flog Gnaw Crowd For Booing Drake In 2019

Tyler The Creator clearly went to the Drake school of keeping receipts, because he certainly had one ready to go for the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival crowd during his Saturday set, reminding them that they booed Drake the last time the festival was held in 2019. During his performance of “Lumberjack” from Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler changed the line “I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli’ for him” to “I called Drizzy and you booed him last time” then called the crowd “assholes” before breaking down and laughing. The audience also had a chuckle at the not-so-subtle reminder.

Tyler, The Creator calls out his fans for booing Drake at his Camp Flog Gnaw festival 4 years ago 😭 pic.twitter.com/jnyjyDPrOP — SOUND (@itsavibe) November 12, 2023

The booing incident in 2019 was most likely caused by fans near the stage who had parked there early, hoping that the “mystery headliner” Tyler had been teasing would be Frank Ocean. And although the moment went viral and sparked a slew of memes (as Drake’s most embarrassing moments so often do), the majority of the crowd actually enjoyed his set, and both Tyler and Drake took the fumble in stride.

At the time, Tyler wrote on Twitter, “I thought bringing one of the biggest artist on the fucking planet to a music festival was fire… all jokes aside sh*t lowkey funny.” Meanwhile, Drake posted on Instagram, “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.”

Unfortunately, Flog Gnaw was forced to go on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this past weekend with another stacked lineup — this time, going off without a hitch, even if Tyler found another way to disappoint fans.