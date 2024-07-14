Eminem and Candace Owens‘ longstanding feud found its way into his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Although, the “Tobey” rapper gave out a few flowers across the body of work, he couldn’t help but delivery a few jabs as well. On tracks “Lucifer” and “Bad One,” Eminem had a fresh round of disses for Owens.

Owens took to her official YouTube channel to clap back, calling Eminem a “lefty elitist” that “cosplays” as a race that he isn’t.

“You’re so irrelevant,” she said. “Your music isn’t good anymore, Granddad Shady. He is a lesson to a lot of people out there that you need to know when it’s time for you to retire.”

The nicknames (“Grand Wizard,” “Klandace,” and “Grand Dragon”) Eminem gifted to Owens weren’t as PG-13 not his sharp lines.

“And Candice O, I ain’t mad at her/ I ain’t gon’ throw the fact b*tch forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her, like them crackers she’s backin’ after,” rapper Em on “Lucifer.”

On “”Bad One,” Eminem rapped, “she turned her back on her own race,” in reference to her public supporter of Donald Trump and critics of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Listen Eminem’s songs “Lucifer” featuring Sly Pyper and “Bad One” featuring White Gold below.

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is out now via Shady/Aftermath/Interscope. Find more information here.