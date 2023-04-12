Cardi B has spoken candidly about many aspects of her private life, including horrendous allegations made by fans. She even recently called her court-mandated community service obligations “the best thing” to happen to her, saying, “Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. [It’s] almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears.”

Now, in her latest TikTok vlog, the “I Do” rapper is giving even more of herself to her fans. Cardi put on her best ASMR narrator’s voice for an intimate look at the day in the life of the star. “So my fans have been wanting me to do more TikToks, so here I am. I am going to give you what a regular day is in my life as Belcalis,” she said.

Over the course of the vlog, one can see how Cardi effortlessly navigates her role as a mother to her two young children, Kulture and Wavy, whom she shares with her husband Offset. Cardi can also be seen hitting the gym for an intense full-body workout and sketch regimen. She ended the video in the recording studio, where she lays down new music and celebrates the fifth year anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Watch the full video below.

@iamcardib Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!! ♬ original sound – Cardi B

