Last month, SZA and featured opening act Omar Apollo kicked off the North American wing of the former’s SOS Tour. Following its opening, the singer took to social media to share that will she was excited by the crowd’s reception of the show. However as the tour progresses, the setlist will change to give her creative control.

Although SZA ended up postponing her Philadelphia show, she was sure to give twice as much energy during the first night of her shows in New York City. Not only did she bring out her latest musical bestie Phoebe Bridgers for a surprise performance of their song, “Ghost In The Machine,” she also called on hometown rapper Cardi B to join her on stage as well.

Performing their collaborative track, “I Do,” off of Cardi B’s Grammy-Award-winning debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, the arena went crazy. The pair have performed the song together in the past, most notably at Coachella in 2018, but as SZA’s star continues to rise, this moment meant a lot to the songwriter.

After the two performed, SZA took a moment to thank Cardi B for coming out, saying, “This queen is so kind to even take the time with two children and a bajillion dollar career to come here…thank you so f*cking much.”

Cardi B didn’t want the party to stop there, asking the crowd, “Should we get ratchet?” Then the DJ went on to play “Tomorrow 2,” in which Cardi is featured.

SZA brings out Cardi B at Madison Square Garden on her SOS Tour 🆘💯 pic.twitter.com/rcrU7NQpCv — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 5, 2023

SZA’s praise of Cardi B continued on Instagram, where she continued to thank her for making a guest appearance.

I see why she unfollowed Nicki, she’s weird pic.twitter.com/fdxcTCqrcP — Niptuck (@NipTuckReload) March 5, 2023

View the remaining tour dates below.

03/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

