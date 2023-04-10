Cardi B Addressed Her ‘Drugging And Robbing’ Past After Being Called A Predator

Cardi B has always been open about her thoughts, even when they turn out to be controversial. Sometimes, that means defending herself when her words are used against her, as she did on Instagram, addressing her criminal past of “drugging and robbing” strip club customers following her tweets responding to a news item involving some questionable behavior on the part of the Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan spiritual issued an apology to a young boy’s family that showed him kissing the boy and allegedly telling him to suck his tongue. Cardi B seemingly responded to the news by tweeting a warning that “this world is full of predators.” In it, she gave some advice to parents: “Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

However, after she tweeted this and the story was picked up by Instagram gossip accounts, the comments were apparently riddled with users cutting her down for admitting to robbing drugged men when she worked at a New York strip club years ago (a la the Jennifer Lopez film Hustlers — which Cardi also had a cameo in).

I gotta get off the internet…shit is insane !!! I’m getting dragged up and down because I’m telling parents to be careful on people that prey on children…it’s craziness. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

Cardi went Live on Instagram to address the commentary, pointing out the difference between sneaking cash from sleazy customers and urging small children to commit inappropriate acts. “Y’all not gonna keep doing this,” she said. “For y’all to said that I’m some predator… because n****s wanted to buy some p*ssy from me? … These weren’t no vulnerable men… Did I touch their body?… No. Robbing and raping is two different type of sh*ts.”

Cardi B had to clear up the “drugging & robbing” rumors, exactly sister! PERIOD pic.twitter.com/d4xqCcCoz8 — MAD? HURT? ™ (@cardisbirkin) April 10, 2023

She also shot down people calling her “the wrong messenger,” due to her experiences with motherhood and being abused as a teen. Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Cardi offered her final thoughts on the subject: “Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting.”

Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

