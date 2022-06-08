Azealia Banks is usually involved in some sort of beef with somebody, and a couple days ago, she set her sights on Cardi B, calling her an “industry plant,” although she did go on to praise Cardi for how well she has managed her career. So, there’s not really an actual feud here. In fact, Cardi returned the favor by offering some (cautious) praise for Banks, saying she wants to direct a photoshoot with her.

In a recent live broadcast, Cardi said of Banks, “I would love to direct a photoshoot with her, for her, because she’s a very pretty girl and I feel like she gets it. I feel like she gets it, but I feel like nobody… not a good team has had a hand on her. […] I would love to direct a photoshoot for her, but, you know, I’m a little afraid of her [laughs]. She can turn left real quick, but I would love that.”

Cardi B compliments Azealia Banks & says she would love to direct a photoshoot for her pic.twitter.com/U4MEf1ujpC — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 8, 2022

Banks responded to the video, writing on Twitter, “SIS, come thruuuuu let’s re-do Salchichon one time for THE REAL UPTOWN MAMIS.” She added in another tweet, “I really never actually turn left. I’m really naive and think people have my best interest alot of times , then when my dumbass discovers the person has been actually ki’king in my face .. I gotta roast. Because a lot of ppl think they’re funny but I’m MAD FUNNY.”

SIS, come thruuuuu let’s re-do Salchichon one time for THE REAL UPTOWN MAMIS https://t.co/NOs3LEmcmo — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 8, 2022

I really never actually turn left. I’m really naive and think people have my best interest alot of times , then when my dumbass discovers the person has been actually ki’king in my face .. I gotta roast. Because a lot of ppl think they’re funny but I’m MAD FUNNY. https://t.co/psBD5WFEFz — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) June 8, 2022

Of course, it would seem Cardi is in a prime position to make a Banks photoshoot happen, considering she got involved with Playboy back in December.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.