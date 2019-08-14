Getty Image

Cardi B took her interest in politics a step further recently, partnering with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to help Sanders promote his platform with a one-on-one interview on Instagram TV. In the first of what appears to be a series of interview videos, Cardi asks Bernie questions about his minimum wage policy, which promises to raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Cardi also provides context using herself as an example, while helping Sanders challenge the notion that an increase in employment numbers is really a benefit to workers by itself.

“What are we gonna do about wages in America?” Cardi asks. “Like, for example, me as a New Yorker — not now, but when I was not famous — I just felt like no matter how many jobs I got, I wasn’t able to make ends meet. Like, I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.” Sanders replies, “Right now, there are tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages. Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?”

Sanders also explains how he is working to address the issue through legislation. “What we also have to do is make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining and earn a decent living,” he said. He also talked about the bill he helped introduce in Congress that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hour. The bill has since passed the House of Representatives and must pass the Senate and the desk of the President to become law.

Cardi encouraged her fans to send more questions for future discussions, saying, “We will be addressing more of these soon.”

