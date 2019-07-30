Cardi B And Bernie Sanders Have Filmed A 2020 Campaign Video Together

Getty Image

Last week, Bernie Sanders guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and while there, he told Kimmel that he and Cardi B have talked on the phone multiple times, adding, “She’s really smart, and she is deeply concerned with what’s happening. […] She comes from a humble background, she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country.”

Now Sanders has decided to leverage this pop culture connection by filming a 2020 campaign video with Cardi, CNN reports. Sanders told CNN as he was arriving for the shoot, “We [are] working on a way to involve more young people in the political process. The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

After the shoot, Cardi shared a photo from the set and thanked Sanders for letting her be involved, writing on Instagram:

“Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country. A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

Sanders also shared a photo from the shoot and wrote, “Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!”