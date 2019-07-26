Getty Image

It’s no secret that Cardi B is a big supporter of Vermont Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, as she’s talked up his policies and platform in the past, but surprisingly, it turns out she also talks to Bernie about them as well. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sanders revealed that he and Cardi have talked about politics over the phone “on several occasions.” While the host says it’s “surprising” that someone like Cardi — an unapologetic former stripper and admitted scam artist — is so involved in politics, Bernie defends Cardi, saying she is “deeply concerned” about the state of politics in the US. Cardi captured the moment on her Instagram and provided some context.

“She’s really smart,” Sanders compliments Cardi, “And she is deeply concerned with what’s happening.” He also points out that, like the newest U.S. Representative from Cardi’s hometown, The Bronx, New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “She comes from a humble background, she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country.”

Cardi’s caption for the video also provides some context for her interest in politics, as well. She once again reminds her followers that she was once enrolled in AP Government and History in high school and maintained an avid interest in both in college, but “dropped out cause money came first.” She’s talked about it in the past and even been backed up by her high school history teacher, who was quick to praise Cardi as a smart, engaged student — which explains why Cardi’s hilarious observations on government and current events often seem to be so spot-on.

