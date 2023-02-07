Cardi B Can Be Heard Allegedly Breaking Up A Fight Between Quavo And Offset At The Grammys In A Video That Has Surfaced Online

Rumors continue to circulate about a backstage fight between former Migos members Offset and Quavo at the Grammys this past weekend — despite Offset’s efforts to dispel them.

Now, alleged footage of Cardi B supposedly yelling at the two former bandmates to break it up has surfaced; fittingly, you can find that on TMZ.

Although neither Cardi, Quavo, or Offset appears in the video, you can hear Cardi’s distinctive voice yelling, “Both of y’all’s wrong! This is not right!” And while it’s not clear who she’s addressing she does tell someone “No bitch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t have been talking.”

The original report surfaced on TMZ shortly after the show on Sunday, detailing how the two men were separated after a physical altercation. The fight reportedly stemmed from Quavo’s refusal to allow Offset to join him onstage for his tribute to Takeoff.

As rumors circulated online, Offset tweeted, “What tf I look like fighting my brother yal n****s is crazy,” seemingly denying the rumor. However, if it’s untrue that the two Atlantans were involved in a fight, then it becomes even more unclear who Cardi is yelling at in the video.

Perhaps the answer will be revealed in time; hopefully, though, Offset and Quavo can reconcile after losing Takeoff, realizing that life is too short and whatever petty argument separated them isn’t worth losing their connection as well.

