It appears that reports of Offset and Quavo fighting backstage at the Grammys may have been exaggerated. After the TMZ-reported rumor circulated online, Offset himself put in a rare appearance on Twitter to put paid to the speculation, tweeting, “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n****s is crazy.” Quavo, meanwhile, hasn’t made a comment yet.

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

However, he could just be doing damage control as Entertainment Tonight reports seeing camera phone footage from backstage yelling at someone off-camera, “Both of y’all wrong. This is not right.” While it’s unclear per ET who she’s talking to, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that she could have been addressing her husband and his cousin, who reportedly had to be separated after Quavo declined to allow Offset to join him onstage for his tribute to Takeoff during the ceremony.

The two have been on the outs since last year, when rumors of Migos breaking up hit social media after Offset unfollowed his bandmates on Instagram. Then, Quavo and Takeoff announced their joint album as Unc And Phew, while Offset announced what appeared to be a competing album, and reportedly took the trio’s label, Quality Control Music, to court over the rights to his solo music.

Quavo and Takeoff addressed the split in October, suggesting that the falling out was personal. “We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed,” Quavo said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Before the group could reconcile, though, Takeoff was shot dead in Houston at the start of November, and since then, both remaining Migos appeared to have been mourning separately. They haven’t been seen together except at Takeoff’s funeral.