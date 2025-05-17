Cardi B is hard at work, hashing out her long-awaited sophomore album. But there’s something else brewing in the “Bongos” rapper’s life.

After months of online speculation, Cardi B confirmed her budding romance with New England Patriots’ wide receive Stefon Diggs by attending the Eastern Conference semifinals together. But the couple’s Madison Square Garden courtside cameo ruffled a few feathers including podcasters Rory and Mal.

On a recent episode of the New Rory And Mal podcast, the duo shared their thoughts and a few jokes. Well, Cardi B did not find the remarks funny. In her Instagram broadcast channel, BG Secret Society (viewable here), Cardi B defended her relationship with Diggs amid the ongoing divorce from Offset.

“No sympathy sh*t ‘cause I live and learn and I been through worse in my life, but I went through so much shit,” she wrote in an exchange with fans. “I don’t tell my story and put these nasty b*tches on blast cause I seen God handle every woman and the men that put tears in my eyes and pain in my heart.”

She continued: “When a white man like Rory talking about I need to be held accountable for shit he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red. This is not a competition this is me taking baby steps to finally feeling happy and seeing my sky blue with birds and trees again instead of rainy days.”

Cardi closed the note, writing: “I feel lightweight motivated in love with life, in love with love, in love with my career, and most importantly in love with my three kids no matter what.”

She ended with a fiery jab at Rory. “[Shut the f*ck up] you white b*tch,” she penned. “Before I light a match up your ass.”