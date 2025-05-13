Cardi B was one of many celebrities who watched the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night to take a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The You-loving rapper was joined in the front row by Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Michael J. Fox, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, and John Leguizamo, as well as Stefon Diggs.

Cardi and the newly-signed New England Patriots wide receiver sat next to each other and arrived at Madison Square Garden together while holding hands, all but confirming the speculation that they’re dating.

According to People, “Monday night’s NBA game appeared to be their first time arriving at an event together and being seen publicly. For months, the pair was spotted attending the same events, but arrived separately.”

If the Knicks go all the way this year, maybe that will be the incentive Cardi needs to finish Album No. 2. She recently explained the reason why it’s taking so long for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy. “I really need these f*cking features,” she said. “And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this sh*t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”