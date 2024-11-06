Ahead of the 2024 election, Cardi B surprisingly endorsed Kamala Harris for President after previously declaring she would not vote in the election because of her disappointment in Joe Biden. However, despite co-signs from stars like Beyoncé, Eminem, and Rihanna, Harris’ campaign was unable to overcome America’s 200-year legacy of bigotry and sexism, allowing 34-time felon Donald Trump to return to the Oval Office in January 2025.

While Cardi shared (and deleted) a few spur-of-the-moment reactions, her official statement wound up being a consolatory message to Kamala Harris. On Twitter, Cardi prefaced her statement with an acknowledgement: “Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen,” she wrote, “but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine.” You can read Cardi’s full message below: