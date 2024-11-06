Ahead of the 2024 election, Cardi B surprisingly endorsed Kamala Harris for President after previously declaring she would not vote in the election because of her disappointment in Joe Biden. However, despite co-signs from stars like Beyoncé, Eminem, and Rihanna, Harris’ campaign was unable to overcome America’s 200-year legacy of bigotry and sexism, allowing 34-time felon Donald Trump to return to the Oval Office in January 2025.
While Cardi shared (and deleted) a few spur-of-the-moment reactions, her official statement wound up being a consolatory message to Kamala Harris. On Twitter, Cardi prefaced her statement with an acknowledgement: “Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen,” she wrote, “but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine.” You can read Cardi’s full message below:
To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didnt run your race with honesty and with integrity! You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us! This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did! I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!