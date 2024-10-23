Eminem has come a long way since his rebellious start in rap nearly thirty years ago. The “Somebody Save Me” rapper still lyrically packs a punch, but the soon-to-be grandfather also uses his sharp pen for civic engagement.

Today (October 22), Eminem made a surprise appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally. The event geared to drum up support for her presidential campaign also served as the ideal platform for Eminem to vocalize his support for Harris. In a semi-surprise speech (viewable here), Eminem officially shared his endorsement of the presidential hopeful.

“Detroit, What up doe,” he exclaimed. “So look, I wrote down a few things I wanted to say. I’m here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please.”

He continued by saying: “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama.”

After passing things off to Obama, the former president paid tribute to the hometown hero by rapping his song, “Lose Yourself.”

Eminem’s endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket isn’t shocking to supporters. Back in 2020, the rapper endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. He also authorized the use of “Lose Yourself” for their campaign.

This isn’t the only musician to endorse Harris. Billie Eilish, Finneas, Taylor Swift, Quavo, and Megan Thee Stallion have also thrown their support behind the presidential hopeful.