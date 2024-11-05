Rihanna is letting her inner political bad gyal show. The “Lift Me Up” singer’s billionaire status and wide-spanning business empire afford her endless luxuries. Still, some things are out of Rihanna’s reach, such as voting in US elections due to her non-resident status.

With the dozens of celebrity endorsements in the 2024 presidential campaign cycle, Rihanna appears to have shared her own. Today (November 4), Rihanna took to Instagram with a joke about the lengths she is willing to go to in order to cast her vote seemingly for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“When protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason,” read the post’s caption.

But the subtext placed over the video has followers literally laughing out loud. “POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant,” wrote Rihanna.

In all seriousness, voter fraud isn’t a laughing matter. However, the nature of Rihanna’s lighthearted line and humor personality users online could help but chuckle.

To avoid Rihanna’s upload being viewed as a potential legal matter, some fans have sent messages to Rihanna’s partner and fellow musician Asap Rocky, whom she shares two sons to keep a close eye on her.

No one wants to see Rihanna fighting a deportation case before her long-awaited album is released.