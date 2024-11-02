Cardi B has had a change of heart. After vowing to never publicly support a politician, yesterday (November 1) the “Enough (Miami)” rapper delivered an endorsement speech at Vice President Kamala Harris‘ rally in West Allis, Wisconsin.

In front of the packed Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center crowd, Cardi B detailed why she decided to endorse Harris (viewable here). This show of support came as a surprise after the Grammy Award winner announced that she would not vote in the 2024 presidential election. The reasons for Cardi B’s support of Harris is women’s rights, the economy, healthcare and his distrust of former president Donald Trump.

“[Harris] changed my mind completely,” she said. “I did not have faith for any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear — things I want to see next in this country. I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth; she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional.”

Back in 2020, Cardi endorsed President Joe Biden. However, in recent years, she’s been vocal about her disappointment in him. When Biden elected to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, Cardi B reminded her supporters of her stance.

Cardi B used a part of speech to slam Trump, saying: “Donny Dump, if your definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers, then I don’t want it.”