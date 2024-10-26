For weeks, rumors of a Beyoncé performance in connection with Vice President Kamala Harris flooded online chats. Yesterday (October 25), the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer final took to the stage of Harris’ presidential campaign rally in Houston. But instead of a hip shaking set, she released Sasha Fierce for another reason.

Beyoncé, alongside her Destiny’s Child sister in music Kelly Rowland, the entertainment powerhouses and proud Houston natives threw their support behind Kamala Harris’ stance on women’s bodily autonomy.

Rowland kick things off with a rousing speech (viewable here). “We are grabbing back the pen,” she said. “Houston, you already had a hand in creating ‘Destiny.’ So do what you do and do this thing again.”

Beyoncé followed that momentum with an equally inspirational speech (viewable here). “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she said. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you.”

Texas is sure to be a battleground state in this tight presidential election between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. With the 2024 election around the corner the public will learn if the sea of celebrity endorsements on each side were effective (or not).