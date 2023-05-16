It looks like Cardi B’s Twitter fingers might have gotten her in a little trouble with the platform’s admins, so she’s going to the owner himself for help. It all started when Janelle Monáe dropped her refreshingly racy video for “Lipstick Lover,” prompting a 24-hour thirst-fest on Twitter. Cardi joined in with an NSFW post of her own, which included a photo of a woman sucking another woman’s breast. However, Cardi now believes that her explicit post got her account “shadowbanned” and is even ready to suck up to the app’s owner and former CEO.

“I’m shadowbanned cause I posted a picture of somebody getting their tittie sucked,” she wrote. “@elonmusk please unshadowban me. I won’t do it again.”

I’m shadowbanned cause I posted a picture of somebody getting their tittie sucked …. @elonmusk please unshadowban me. I won’t do it again 🥹 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 16, 2023

Of course, her request might be a little too late; Elon reportedly stepped down from Twitter, installing a new CEO — who is, unfortunately, not Dionne Warwick — and is said to be focusing on “product design & new technology.” What “product design” has to do with spreading antisemitic memes remains to be seen. Maybe it’s part of that “free speech” he keeps railing about (to recap: titty tweets=not okay; virulent Nazi symbolism=okay).

For what it’s worth, though, it does appear that Cardi is any kind of banned. Her last tweet, a video of the huge bunch of roses Offset got her for Mother’s Day, has nearly 2 million impressions since yesterday, which means her tweets probably aren’t being secretly suppressed by the algorithm. More likely, she’s been in what’s colloquially known as “Twitter Jail,” when the app won’t let you post for a while because you violated terms of service somehow. It’s less public than an official suspension, and usually, it only lasts about a day. Cardi’s latest tweet kind of proves that she’s off timeout, and we’re sure she’ll be posting something controversial again in no time.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.