Self-Professed Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Is Being Dragged For Bowing To Turkey Censorship On Twitter

When he first toyed with the idea of buying Twitter, Elon Musk vowed to make it a haven for unbridled free speech. He promised to reinstate accounts that had been banned, including the one belonging to Donald Trump. Soon after the deal first went through in October, he tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” And so freedom flew on Twitter…unless you’re in Turkey.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Musk had bowed to requests from Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s incumbent president, who’s facing a tough battle to hold onto his seat. The Erdogan administration is infamously restrictive and undemocratic, to the point that they demanded Musk censor tweets from his opponents or face the whole service being blocked in the nation. So the free speech absolutist censored free speech.

When called out on it by journalist Matthew Iglesias, Musk stood his ground. “Did your brain fall out of your head, Yglesias? The choice is have Twitter throttled in its entirety or limit access to some tweets. Which one do you want?” he replied.

Musk was roundly condemned for backing down on his alleged principles.

The founder of Wikipedia even stepped in to let Musk know how they’ve handled such attacks.

Some pointed out that this has happened with Erdogan before — and Twitter did not comply.

Perhaps Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s original honcho, is feeling even more remorse than he already did.

