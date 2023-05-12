Another day, another viral moment for Janelle Monáe. She’s had a lot of them lately, from dancing at a Met Gala after party to her wet t-shirt video to flashing her audience. Regarding the latter, in case you missed it, Monáe was performing at an event in celebration of her new single “Lipstick Lover” and the announcement of her album The Age Of Pleasure when she lifted her shirt and exposed her breasts as she danced.

That moment caught the attention of many, as Monáe has been a trending topic on Twitter today (May 12). Cardi B got a look, too, and responded with an even more NSFW post.

Cardi quote-tweeted a video of Monáe’s flash and just shared an image. The photo appears to be from the OnlyFans account of reality TV personality Natalie Nunn, and it shows another woman sucking on one of her breasts while Nunn sports a facial expression of pleasure. Cardi’s post has since been deleted but it was originally found here.

As for Monáe’s upcoming album, they recently said of it, “What I’m super excited about with The Age Of Pleasure is that… Listen, I’ve had my age of depression. I’ve had my age of anxiety. I’ve had my age of struggle. And again, it’s not like life is pleasurable every single day, but I think I have actively just sought out… How do I create a space for myself? How do I redirect my mind on how I’m thinking about things? How do I realize that right now in this present moment, moments that we’ll never get back, this is where you need to find your pleasure? This is your moment. Don’t let it get confused that five minutes later, we’re going to try to go into doing something different. And again, this is just my experience where I’m at, even through, despite what I may be going through, there’s going to be a moment where this bad moment, I won’t even be around to even discuss it. I won’t.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.