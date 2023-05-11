dionne warwick 2023
Getty Image
Music

Dionne Warwick Joked That She Will Be Twitter’s New CEO After Elon Musk Announced He Is Stepping Down

Elon Musk is reportedly stepping down as CEO of Twitter. While many Twitter users were elated over the news, the future of the social platform is still uncertain.

In a post shared to Twitter today, Musk revealed that he has lined up his replacement.

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter,” said Musk. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

At the time, Musk had not yet named the woman who will be taking on the role, however, one Twitter favorite has teased that she, herself, will step in after Musk. Singer Dionne Warwick revealed, seemingly as a joke, that she will be Twitter’s new CEO.

“I am excited to officially take on the role as CEO of Twitter,” said Warwick. “This has been in the works for months.”

Over the past few years, Warwick’s tweets have become a joy to users of the site, as she often expresses her thoughts on newer artists as she discovers them in real time.

However, she doesn’t seem to be much of a fan of Twitter, as she recently revealed she is now on a rival of the site, called Bluesky.

But don’t even think about asking her for an invitation to Bluesky.

“Stop asking me for invite codes,” she said in a recent tweet. “I wouldn’t even know where to find one and I do not intend on trying.”

