Cardi B may have balked at stepping in the ring for a match during her gig hosting WWE’s SummerSlam event this past weekend, but she solidified her mark credentials a long time ago. Still, there might never be a better time for her to re-certify her love for wrestling, so Complex caught up with the “Outside” rapper to list her “GOAT” WWE wrestlers.

“It really depends because I like a lot of different ones,” she explained. “I’ve always loved Eddie Guerrero, of course. Like, a lot of people didn’t really like him, but then I started to like him.” She also listed Booker T, Edge, and Randy Orton, who she says she had a change of heart about when he made one of his famous heel turns. “When people started to hate him, I just… I’m one of those people that when nobody likes you, or you’re the bad person, I start to like you.”

Considering her new album coming out next month is titled Am I The Drama?, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. However, Cardi did have a surprising wrestling crush growing up: Dave Bautista. “I had a huge crush on him for a long time,” she gushed. With regard to actually challenging any of the promotion’s women’s stable, she cited their towering physiques as her main reason for not wanting to go the Bad Bunny route. “They’re pretty big,” she admitted. “I ain’t there yet, but I’ll come for y’all one day!”

Hey look, Zelina Vega is 5’1, and also a New York-raised Latina. MAKE IT HAPPEN, PAUL.

