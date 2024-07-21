America woke up to some surprising news this morning: President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 Presidential election, and will not be seeking a second term. Well, most of America did; one person was unmoved by the announcement. Cardi B re-posted her original take on the election from June on Instagram to remind fans that she saw this coming well in advance.

“STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!!” She wrote in the caption. “Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all.”

Back in May, Cardi told Rolling Stone she felt both 2024 candidates, Biden and Donald Trump, were disappointing, saying, “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f*cking thing.” However despite the Democratic candidate’s failings, she said she would never vote Republican.

In her June 30 post, Cardi elaborated, “I feel it’s very selfish for [the Democratic Party] to allow Joe Biden to continue to run for President,” noting she felt “they should have passed the torch to Kamala [Harris].” She explained that she felt the Vice President shared many of the same policies as Biden, was articulate enough to run against Trump, and with so many weak potential candidates, she has a better chance on name recognition alone (which, past elections have proven to be at least a little true).

Cardi’s political interests are no secret, but she has faced criticism in the past due to her unique, Bronx-bred vernacular. But as she points out, she knows her stuff. Maybe she could run in 2028… After some My Fair Lady-style elocution training.