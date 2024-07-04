Cardi B did not refrain from throwing the BET Experience 2024 production team under the bus. That was an unsurprising development because Cardi never withholds her opinions, so there’s a fair likelihood that she will eventually comment on a reported copyright infringement lawsuit aimed at her single “Enough (Miami).”

On Wednesday, July 3, CBS 4 News (also known as Valley Central) first reported the news that McAllen, Texas artists Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District Of Texas claiming “Enough (Miami)” used portions of their 2021 song “Greasy Frybread” “without permission.” (“Greasy Frybread” was used as a promotional song for FX’s Reservation Dogs.) The copyright infringement lawsuit seeks $50 million due to “substantial damages,” like financial losses and irreparable harm, according to Valley Central.

Cardi B, OG Parker, DJ Swanqo, Celebrity Booking Agency, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music Group are listed as defendants.

TMZ and New York Daily News also obtained the court documents.

Cardi B released “Enough (Miami)” in March, and the aggressive rap song peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 — charting for 14 weeks total.

Cardi B has yet to confirm a release date for her long-awaited sophomore studio album, but on June 29, she posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I have everything planned, locked, and ready to go. Every thing I said I would do this year, I’m going to do it. Nothing is going to stop me. I proved myself before, and I’m going to do it again… now rest.”