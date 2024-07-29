kamala harris Rocket Foundation Summit On Gun Violence Prevention
Getting In On Kamala Harris’ Viral Vinyl Meme Just Got So Much Easier With A New Image Generator

About one week ago, President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Harris will not be the official Democratic nominee until August’s Democratic National Convention, as explained by the Associated Press.

In the interim, Harris has become an internet icon. The Vice President embraced Brat summer, and even Beyoncé reportedly cleared “Freedom” for Harris’ use throughout her campaign.

Over the weekend, Harris’ trip to Washington, DC’s HR Records for Small Business Week in May 2023 resurfaced online. At the time, Harris stopped on the sidewalk to show that she’d bought vinyls of Charles Mingus’ Let My Children Hear Music, Roy Ayers’ Everybody Loves The Sunshine, and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s Porgy And Bess. Well, people on the internet didn’t want to limit Harris to three vinyls, so someone going by @said_mitch on X (formerly Twitter) created the “Kamala Holding Vinyl” meme generator.

The obvious choice would be to generate the Vice President holding Charli XCX’s Brat, which Mitch did, as seen below:

Mitch’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, as countless people submitted their vinyl choices for Harris, and Questlove even posted, “Bless you.”

See all of the posts below, including Harris’ original post.

