Typically outspoken in her political beliefs, Cardi B shared a video of herself dancing this morning, seemingly unaware of the overturn of Roe v. Wade. She eventually caught wind of the news, however, trolls had already begun flooding her mentions.

In response to someone trolling her, who has since deleted their tweet, Cardi posted a video, in which she claims she had just woken up, but even if she had spoken out, she feels she would’ve received hate regardless.

“Every single time that I talk about political sh*t, y’all get me f*cking dragged,” she said. “So shut the f*ck up, you hear me? Matter of fact, just a couple of weeks ago, I talked about, ‘Hey, watch, we’re entering a recession. When is the government gonna talk about we entering a recession?’ Y’all know what you told me? Mind [your] business, you’re rich.’ Matter of fact, every time single time that I talk about something that’s going on in the community, y’all tell me to mind my business, so suck my d*ck.”

While Cardi was met with much support from her fans, she received a large amount of vitriol from trolls, some of them even went so far as to attack her three-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“Your daughter is literally autistic,” wrote one troll, “and you’re on stan Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her fingers in outlets.”

“My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her with something,” Cardi replied. Go play in traffic b*tch.”