Prepare yourselves: Cardi B season is nearly upon us. With the release of the Bronx rap superstar’s new single “Hot Sh*t” coming this Friday, Cardi decided to give fans a little taste of what’s to come. Now, posting snippets of upcoming singles is pretty commonplace in hip-hop, but Cardi B doesn’t do “common.” She shared her snippet of the upcoming song — which also features Lil Durk and Kanye West — while having a luxurious rooftop breakfast in full glam wrapped in a glittering bathrobe and hair towel. She’s also surrounded by visual reminders of her massive success: The plates bear the Playboy bunny and she’s got a can of Whip Shots, her alcoholic whipped cream, beside her.

As for the song itself, it’s got a Cardi B signature trap beat complete with a skittering snare and a boastful Bardi verse. Her flow is notably smoother — she’s definitely been working on her breath control — and her wordplay is immaculate. “I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace,” she sneers. “Pretty when I wake up, I’m a bad bitch at breakfast.” What a flex.

“Hot Sh*t” is out 7/1 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.