Cardi B and Reebok have teamed up again for a new collection of sportswear launching later this month, taking inspiration from the Coney Island boardwalk, beach workouts, and 1980s aerobic looks. The “Summertime Fine Collection” will be available beginning April 23 on Reebok.com.

Reebok’s blog has more details about the upcoming collection, including its emphasis on catering to Cardi’s fans. Product Manager Molly Kazarian says, “Today’s consumer is not down with BS. They see through brands. With the Cardi B shoe collection, it’s clear she didn’t do it for a check. After collaborating with her, we ultimately just let her be herself. Cardi was really specific about how she wanted the collection to be accessible. Accessibility is clearly important to her, and you can see this everywhere from sizing to the price point.”

The collection includes bodysuits, leggings, and cropped sweatshirts right out of the ’80s episode of WandaVision, in bold colors that reflect Cardi’s own vibrant aesthetic. There will also be new colorways of Cardi’s redesigned Club C shoes for both adults and toddlers — a nod to her own toddler, Kulture, who often gets dressed up in outfits mirroring her fashion icon mom’s.

You can check out a few of the looks below and find more at Reebok.com.

