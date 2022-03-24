Back in January, Cardi B was awarded nearly $4 million in damages after she sued blogger Tasha K back in 2019 for making multiple false statements about her. Tasha accused Cardi of having herpes, using a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, working as a prostitute, and abusing cocaine, all of which Cardi said was extremely false. A jury sided with Cardi as they found Tasha K guilty of “defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” While many thought the case was over, Tasha K is ready to put up another fight.

HipHopDX (which sites Radar Online) reports that Tasha K’s legal team formally filed a notice of appeal on March 17. The move comes after Tasha K admitted that she did not have the nearly $4 million in damages that the court said she had to pay Cardi. “Don’t ask me for the money. I ain’t got it,” she said. “But listen, we have business and things in place that takes care of things like this. Now, of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now.”

Furthermore, after the jury gave Cardi B the win, Tasha K took to her YouTube channel to announce that she would not give up just yet. “I know ya’ll maybe think this is over, but no, this is just the beginning,” she said. “I will spend as many years as I can to protect our right to voice our opinions. […] This trial was purely sympathy and payola to protect corporate interests, and we intend to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if need be.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.