Last year was a big one for Lizzo. She released a monumental single, “About Damn Time,” as well as her much anticipated sophomore album, Special. She also went on a nationwide tour following the album’s release. The first leg of the tour concluded in Inglewood, California over the course of two nights. Portions from each show can be seen on an HBO Max concert film called Lizzo: Live In Concert, which was made available to stream on New Year’s Eve.

During the Inglewood shows, Lizzo was joined by her friends and collaborators, Missy Elliott, SZA, and Cardi B. The latter joined Lizzo in a performance of their 2021 collaboration, “Rumors,” as a surprise to the audience. During the performance, Cardi is seen placing her fingers close to Lizzo’s buttocks, then licking her finger.

Fast-forward to yesterday (January 3), when Lizzo re-shared a clip of this moment to her TikTok, with text reading “Did Cardi really eat my nyash,” “nyash” being a slang term for a large butt.

Cardi and Lizzo seemed to have discussed the matter after the fact, as the video was captioned, “She told me it taste like tamarindo,” referring to a tamarind-flavored Mexican candy.

You can check out the video above.

Lizzo and Cardi B are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.