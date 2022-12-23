It’s been hard to pin Lizzo down this year. Whether she was on the road as part of her successful world tour, hosting events to promote her Love, Lizzo documentary, making an appearance on national television, or attending award shows, the “About Damn Time” singer has refused to let up. Now that Christmas is just days away, the Emmy Award winner is ready to unplug from work to spend time with her family at home for the holidays.

Despite a TikTok troll’s attempt to make the songwriter feel guilty about her recently purchased California mansion, Lizzo refused to let that stop her from being proud of the accomplishment. In a preview clip of her upcoming appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the singer shared just how important the title homeowner is to her.

As correspondent Tracy Smith joins Lizzo in her festively decorated living room, Smith says, “Just ten years ago, you were sleeping in your car.”

While reflecting on what Smith said, Lizzo emotionally responds, “Yeah, yeah. And, like,” she deeply exhales, “Staying in, like, people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches. And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.'”

Purchasing a home, let alone your first home is a big deal for anyone but as Lizzo put it, “It’s a milestone for me,” as the Grammy winner spent a decade battling homelessness.

The full interview will be broadcast on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. In the meantime, watch the preview clip above.

