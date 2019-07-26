Lizzo has been a big Missy Elliott fan for a long time, so this is surely a monumental moment for her: She just released the video for “Tempo,” her collaboration with Elliott. Lizzo’s music is known for being spirited, joyful, and inventive, and the video for “Tempo” fits all those descriptors and more. The whole thing takes place outside of a restaurant (appropriately called Lizzo’s), and there’s plenty of twerking going on in the parking lot.

“Tempo” is the second single off Lizzo’s major label debut, Cuz I Love You. The record has gained massive acclaim since its release — Cuz I Love You was named one of Uproxx’s best albums of 2019 so far, and almost every single one of Lizzo’s tour dates have been sold out for months. Her single “Truth Hurts,” released all the way back in 2017, has been the runaway hit of summer 2019, reaching no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lizzo previously spoke about how excited she was to work with Elliott, saying, “This new one, I heard it, and I was like, this is so obviously Missy, and I was like, I hope she blesses me with a verse. Like you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they gonna send it back. […] I got a memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what the hell.'”

Lizzo is currently touring the US in support of Cuz I Love You. Check out her upcoming dates here, watch the video for “Tempo” above, and read our review of Cuz I Love You here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.